Karnataka ASDDO voter list sees sharp drop as lakhs check entries online after CEO appeal

BENGALURU: On the very first day after the appeal by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, asking electors to check for their Special Intensive Revision (SIR) details online, the numbers have changed sharply.

The number of people listed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category has changed. Till 2pm Wednesday, there were 1,11,04,705 (20.03%) electors in the ASDDO category.

This changed to 1,10,50,144 (19.93%) by 4pm Thursday. The number under ASDDO had also changed on August 5, dropping to 1,10,97,426 by 4pm. CEO official data said this is a reduction of 56,892 electors from August 5 to 6.

A large number of people have been scrolling through the CEO Karnataka website to check if their names were included in the ASDDO list. Due to the rise in traffic, the website had reported errors multiple times in the day.

Data from the CEO office stated that the number of deaths increased from August 5 (4pm) to August 6 (6pm), from 16,31,245 to 16,33,094.

In the same duration, there was a reduction of 23,112 electors listed under the permanently shifted category, from 66,62,257 to 66,39,135. This is the highest alteration in the list. Officials said this could be because of incorrect entries which are being rectified.

Also, those listed under 'Others', including those who did not want to sign the forms, has changed from 4,85,701 to 4,64,448 (-21,253). This is the second highest alteration in the list. An official said this could be because many who had not signed the forms or had not disclosed complete information earlier were doing it now.