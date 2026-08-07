Karnataka ASDDO voter list sees sharp drop as lakhs check entries online after CEO appeal

BENGALURU: On the very first day after the appeal by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, asking electors to check for their Special Intensive Revision (SIR) details online, the numbers have changed sharply.
The number of people listed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category has changed. Till 2pm Wednesday, there were 1,11,04,705 (20.03%) electors in the ASDDO category.
This changed to 1,10,50,144 (19.93%) by 4pm Thursday. The number under ASDDO had also changed on August 5, dropping to 1,10,97,426 by 4pm. CEO official data said this is a reduction of 56,892 electors from August 5 to 6.
A large number of people have been scrolling through the CEO Karnataka website to check if their names were included in the ASDDO list. Due to the rise in traffic, the website had reported errors multiple times in the day.
Data from the CEO office stated that the number of deaths increased from August 5 (4pm) to August 6 (6pm), from 16,31,245 to 16,33,094.
In the same duration, there was a reduction of 23,112 electors listed under the permanently shifted category, from 66,62,257 to 66,39,135. This is the highest alteration in the list. Officials said this could be because of incorrect entries which are being rectified.
Also, those listed under 'Others', including those who did not want to sign the forms, has changed from 4,85,701 to 4,64,448 (-21,253). This is the second highest alteration in the list. An official said this could be because many who had not signed the forms or had not disclosed complete information earlier were doing it now.
There has also been a reduction of 17,668 electors listed under the 'Absent' category. From 16,27,642, the number changed to 16,09,974. The official said this could be because many who were yet to submit the forms did it at a later stage. Data also showed there has been an increase of 3,302 electors in the already enrolled category. From 6,90,581, the number has increased to 6,93,883.
The official said this could also indicate that many of those who were earlier listed under 'Others' and did not want to be identified as already enrolled, could have opted for a change.
"We are not drawing any judgments, conclusions or opinions. It is up to the elector in which category he/she wants to be identified. If the form is not signed and submitted to the BLO, their name will not be included in the electoral rolls.
Citizens have time till August 8 to check their details online in the ASDDO category and make the required changes by contacting their BLO. The change so far is an indication that electors are aware, BLOs are working, so are Booth Level Agents (BLAs) along with political parties," the official said.