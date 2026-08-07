Karnataka Cabinet expansion unrest refuses to die down; Surjewala steps in

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is trying to placate those Congress MLAs upset over not being inducted into the Shivakumar cabinet, is likely to come out with a formula to pacify them after holding consultations with the party top brass.

According to Congress insiders, Surjewala was forced to disclose the names of leaders from the state that had been sent to the party high command and explain why several MLAs missed out on ministerial berths.

Also, the disgruntled MLAs are likely to be offered positions in both the party organisation (at state and national levels) and boards and corporations.

Furthermore, several AHINDA MLAs, including former minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, feel that they were let down by former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

But Siddaramaiah’s son and Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra categorically denied this claim, saying that Mahadevappa’s name topped his father’s list.

Meanwhile, Mahadevappa visited Delhi on Thursday and is likely to meet Central Congress leaders. Six-time MLA Appaji CS Nadagouda is also likely to meet top brass leaders as he is upset that his loyalty to the party did not pay off.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is also in Delhi, is learnt to be lobbying for the social welfare portfolio, sources added. Former ministers Mankal Vaidya, RB Timmapur, NS Boseraju and Rahim Khan are among those who are unhappy over being left out of the cabinet. Aland MLA BR Patil, considered a close associate of Siddaramaiah, is also believed to be disappointed.

Meanwhile, some of the disgruntled MLAs have planned to meet over dinner on August 13 when the monsoon session of the joint legislature commences, sources said. “We will expect adequate grants to our Assembly constituencies so that we will be in a comfortable position to face the 2028 Assembly polls,” a Congress MLA told The New Indian Express.