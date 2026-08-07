Karnataka exported Rs 5,371 crore worth seafood in 2025-26

MANGALURU: Karnataka recorded one of the sharpest increases in seafood exports in the country during 2025-26, with export value jumping 56.1% to Rs 5,371.85 crore from Rs 3,440.57 crore in 2024-25, significantly outpacing the national growth rate of 18.4%.

Karnataka also improved its ranking among seafood-exporting states, climbing from sixth in 2024-25 to fifth in 2025-26, according to data tabled in the Lok Sabha recently.

India’s seafood exports touched an all-time high of Rs 73,890.46 crore in 2025-26, up from Rs 62,408.45 crore in the previous financial year. Export volume also rose by 16.1%, increasing from 16.98 lakh tonne to 19.72 lakh tonne.

Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh retained its position as the country’s largest seafood exporter, with exports rising 11.9% to Rs 23,765.11 crore.

Kerala registered exports worth Rs 8,466.77 crore, a growth of 22%, while Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 7,660.48 crore, up 8.9% over the previous year. Telangana, though a relatively small exporter, posted exports worth Rs 715.02 crore, an increase of 16.2%.

Karnataka also recorded the highest percentage growth among the major southern seafood-exporting states. Export volume increased to 3,37,239 tonne in 2025-26 from 2,42,143 tonne in 2024-25, a sharp rise of 39.3%.

Karnataka’s exports had earlier surged from 1,20,427 tonne worth Rs 1,962.19 crore in 2021-22 to 3,12,347 tonne valued at Rs 4,737.23 crore in 2022-23, before witnessing a marginal dip in quantity to 3,01,183 tonne in 2023-24, although export value remained almost unchanged at Rs 4,785.05 crore.