Karnataka HC orders action against SIMS director, IAS officer for protecting Professor

The bench dismissed his two petitions questioning his temporary transfer from SIMS to Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) by revoking his suspension, and resolutions dated March 6, 2026 which accorded post facto approval for his transfer.

On the interim order passed by a single judge, the court division bench observed: "We are also at pains to note that the writ court has also been insensitive while staying the transfer of Dr Ashwin Hebbar without having any concern for how the students who had faced sexual harassment, humiliation and pain at the hands of Ashwin would feel, facing him every day in the institution."

While cancelling the revocation order dated November 17, 2025, the court also directed the secretary, National Medical Council, to take appropriate action against Ashwin and cancel his licence if he is found guilty. "He shall remain suspended till the disciplinary inquiry gets completed and appropriate order of punishment is passed. However, he shall remain attached with Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences," the court observed.

In less than a year after the first case of sexual harassment was reported, a second-year postgraduate student in the Department of General Surgery, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Ashwin for an incident that occurred on June 14, 2025, at a dinner party in a hostel convened by a final-year postgraduate student.

Dr Ashwin insisted that the student invited the victim to the party. She was sexually harassed after she was asked to sit next to him. An FIR was registered against him on June 20, and he was arrested and subsequently suspended. The POSH committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, submitted a final report indicating that he is guilty.

The court noted that it appears Ashwin is a well-connected and powerful person. He got several letters from political persons as well as NGOs, etc., for revocation of his suspension. Buckling under pressure, Mohsin asked the SIMS director to make a recommendation to revoke the suspension. The director was obliged to write an encomium for Ashwin, without mentioning any word about his misconduct, past and present, in his letter, the court added.