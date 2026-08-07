Karnataka says no to PoP Ganesha idols in GPs

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed officials to ensure that only eco-friendly, unpainted clay Ganesh idols are permitted for worship and immersion during the Ganesh festival in the state.

In his letter to the department’s Secretary, the minister pointed out that it is believed Lord Ganesha originated from clay. Now with in the interest of protecting water bodies, only eco-friendly clay Gauri and Ganesha idols should be permitted for worship and immersion within Gram Panchayat limits. In Karnataka, there are around 6,000 Gram Panchayats.

Khandre also directed officials to curtail the manufacture, stocking, transportation and sale of POP Ganesh idols, ensuring that no community’s religious sentiments are hurt during the festive season. He instructed panchayats to seek assistance from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) in enforcing the ban and to launch awareness campaigns among the public.

Khandre said the POP idols, made from calcium sulphate hemihydrates, contain hazardous substances such as sulphur, phosphorus, gypsum and magnesium.

In addition, the chemical paints used on these idols often contain toxic heavy metals like mercury, cadmium, lead and carbon compounds.

All these cause hazardous to environment, mainly water bodies. He said that when such idols are immersed in lakes, rivers, ponds, wells and other water bodies, these heavy metals dissolve into the water and cause affect on human and animal health. This will also harm aquatic life.

Khandre recalled that the Karnataka High Court has directed the government to strictly implement the order and instructed all Gram Panchayats to take necessary measures to protect water bodies and the environment.