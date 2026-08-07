Karnataka to start wetland assessment after SC orders

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court (SC) last July directed all state governments to undertake ground truthing of the wetlands, demarcate them protect them. However the Karnataka government is yet to start work on it.

An official from the state environment department said, they were to get the complete order copy to read. A communication to all the government departments in the state will be sent seeking complete information of the wetlands in Karnataka.

The apex court had issued orders for the protection of wetlands on July 28, but it was released on August 1. The SC directed the states to physically verify the wetlands which were identified by the Satellite Application Centres Wetland Atlas.

The court also directed the states to upload the data as per the required format and submit a report to the SC within two months, else will face stern action.

Experts said, the orders is essential, particularly in wake of the ongoing of the Cauvery River dispute and Mekedatu balancing reservoir project row.

Prof TV Ramachandra from Centre for Ecological Sciences said, protection of wetlands is important, but more than that is identification and demarkation of clear boundaries.

Addressing pollution and encroachment of water bodies is essential for recharging groundwater, ensuring drinking water and flood protection.