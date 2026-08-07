Karnataka to start wetland assessment after SC orders

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court (SC) last July directed all state governments to undertake ground truthing of the wetlands, demarcate them protect them. However the Karnataka government is yet to start work on it.
An official from the state environment department said, they were to get the complete order copy to read. A communication to all the government departments in the state will be sent seeking complete information of the wetlands in Karnataka.
The apex court had issued orders for the protection of wetlands on July 28, but it was released on August 1. The SC directed the states to physically verify the wetlands which were identified by the Satellite Application Centres Wetland Atlas.
The court also directed the states to upload the data as per the required format and submit a report to the SC within two months, else will face stern action.
Experts said, the orders is essential, particularly in wake of the ongoing of the Cauvery River dispute and Mekedatu balancing reservoir project row.
Prof TV Ramachandra from Centre for Ecological Sciences said, protection of wetlands is important, but more than that is identification and demarkation of clear boundaries.
Addressing pollution and encroachment of water bodies is essential for recharging groundwater, ensuring drinking water and flood protection.
The court had referred to the report on Wetlands of India, which was prepared using satellite imagery data by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2021.
As per the National Wetlands Atlast, Karnataka has 25,276 wetlands covering 6,43,576Ha. Also 11,412 wetlands greater than 2.25Ha cover 6,29,712Ha of land in Karnataka.
The state also has four Ramsar sites covering 15,249Ha. Another expert, working with the SC said, wetland protection is important for the protection of rivers.
Karnataka is talking of Cauvery River, but least importance is given to regions around it. Linking of rivers and protection of wetlands is important for addressing the sedimentation in rivers, estuaries, deltas and the seas. It also plays a role in the rainfall pattern, which is being undermined at the moment.