Three more Lalbaghs in Bengaluru soon: CM DKS

BENGALURU: The state government is considering creating 3 Lalbagh-style parks in Bengaluru, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday, after inaugurating the 220th flower and fruit exhibition with the theme ‘Glory of Ganga Empire’ at Lalbagh, as part of Independence Day celebrations.
“There is an intention to build such a park on Defence land in Bengaluru. This land will remain in possession of the Defence sector. I have written a letter requesting permission to build such a park there, and I will meet the Defence Minister soon. The Prime Minister has permitted a park on Defence land in Varanasi. It has also been decided to build such a park on forest land within Bengaluru city, and this has been discussed with Forest officials. We have considered entrusting the responsibility of building it to other departments, including GBA, BDA and horticulture department,” he said.
Shivakumar said Lalbagh is not just a park, it is history. This year’s flower show has been created keeping in mind the farmers of the Ganga Empire. The lakes built by the Gangas are still alive and have protected us in difficult times. The history of the Gangas has equality, the life of farmers, and their struggle.
This is a celebration of our culture, art and the life of farmers. In this year’s Independence Day celebrations, the people of the state should watch and enjoy the flower show. “This show will be held for 10 days. Lalbagh was established by Hyder Ali and developed by the British. Now the Karnataka government is continuing it,” he said.
The CM added that the glory of the Ganga empire of South India has been created through flowers. The history of the Gangas is part of the history of the state of Karnataka. The Horticulture department has formulated this concept in the best way, he said.
Shivakumar added that they have formed a programme to increase greenery in the state and save the lives of farmers. This is a partnership between farmers and the government. We will announce it on August 15. The government’s 100-day programme has been formulated, and we are thinking about how to energise the lives of farmers, he said.
All MLAs eligible for ministerial posts: DKS
Asked if the cabinet expansion issue had been resolved after visiting the homes of senior Congress leaders who are upset over their exclusion, he said, “We have no problem. The problem is the media. We should respect the sentiments of our senior leaders.
There are 140 MLAs and 40 Council members, of whom we can give ministerial berths to only 33 people. Everyone in our party is eligible. We cannot say that their desire is wrong. Everyone should work together. Everyone is honest with the Congress party, and everyone has brought the party to power.”