Three more Lalbaghs in Bengaluru soon: CM DKS

BENGALURU: The state government is considering creating 3 Lalbagh-style parks in Bengaluru, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday, after inaugurating the 220th flower and fruit exhibition with the theme ‘Glory of Ganga Empire’ at Lalbagh, as part of Independence Day celebrations.

“There is an intention to build such a park on Defence land in Bengaluru. This land will remain in possession of the Defence sector. I have written a letter requesting permission to build such a park there, and I will meet the Defence Minister soon. The Prime Minister has permitted a park on Defence land in Varanasi. It has also been decided to build such a park on forest land within Bengaluru city, and this has been discussed with Forest officials. We have considered entrusting the responsibility of building it to other departments, including GBA, BDA and horticulture department,” he said.

Shivakumar said Lalbagh is not just a park, it is history. This year’s flower show has been created keeping in mind the farmers of the Ganga Empire. The lakes built by the Gangas are still alive and have protected us in difficult times. The history of the Gangas has equality, the life of farmers, and their struggle.

This is a celebration of our culture, art and the life of farmers. In this year’s Independence Day celebrations, the people of the state should watch and enjoy the flower show. “This show will be held for 10 days. Lalbagh was established by Hyder Ali and developed by the British. Now the Karnataka government is continuing it,” he said.