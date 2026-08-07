Who runs the country: Priyank Kharge attacks PM's Parliament absence, urges Centre to intervene in water disputes

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led Centre, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from Parliament and calling for greater intervention by the Union government to address inter-state water disputes in the face of changing climatic conditions.

Responding to questions over a viral video of Prime Minister Modi, Kharge questioned who was running the country if the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were not attending Parliament.

"Who is running the country? If the Prime Minister is making a video, who is running the country? The Prime Minister does not come to Parliament, and the Home Minister does not come to Parliament. Who is running the country? Is Mohan Bhagwat running the country?" he asked.

Kharge also referred to recent remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, alleging that the RSS was taking positions on political issues despite maintaining that it was not a political organisation.

"Mohan Bhagwat gave another statement yesterday. He said that we should have a dialogue with China and Pakistan. On one hand, he says that it is not a political organisation, and on the other hand, he has a special opinion on every political issue. They are a confused lot. That is why I have requested them to call me to their organisation. I will listen to their ideology and also tell them what they should do," he said.