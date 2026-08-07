Who runs the country: Priyank Kharge attacks PM's Parliament absence, urges Centre to intervene in water disputes

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led Centre, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from Parliament and calling for greater intervention by the Union government to address inter-state water disputes in the face of changing climatic conditions.
Responding to questions over a viral video of Prime Minister Modi, Kharge questioned who was running the country if the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were not attending Parliament.
"Who is running the country? If the Prime Minister is making a video, who is running the country? The Prime Minister does not come to Parliament, and the Home Minister does not come to Parliament. Who is running the country? Is Mohan Bhagwat running the country?" he asked.
Kharge also referred to recent remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, alleging that the RSS was taking positions on political issues despite maintaining that it was not a political organisation.
"Mohan Bhagwat gave another statement yesterday. He said that we should have a dialogue with China and Pakistan. On one hand, he says that it is not a political organisation, and on the other hand, he has a special opinion on every political issue. They are a confused lot. That is why I have requested them to call me to their organisation. I will listen to their ideology and also tell them what they should do," he said.
Commenting on the ongoing Cauvery water dispute, Kharge maintained that Karnataka was acting within the law and was not diverting any water allocated to Tamil Nadu.
"I cannot comment on what happens in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The law is very clear; we don't need anybody's permission to use excess water that is being drained into the sea. The Supreme Court has also upheld this. We are not taking a single drop of water that is due to Tamil Nadu. We are legally bound and constitutionally bound to follow whatever the Supreme Court says," he said.
He, however, urged the Centre to strengthen mechanisms for resolving inter-state river disputes, arguing that climate change and recurring droughts required a more coordinated national response.
"It is not just about Cauvery, Krishna or Mahadayi. The Prime Minister should intervene. There should be better standard operating procedures during drought times on how to mitigate these situations when there is not enough water. This is not man-made; these are natural processes happening due to the super El Nino. What is the Prime Minister doing about it? What is the Home Minister, under whom the NDRF comes, doing? These systems need to be strengthened and adapted to changing climatic conditions," he said.
On the recent Karnataka cabinet reshuffle and speculation over ministerial positions, Kharge said he would abide by any decision taken by the Congress high command.
"Ultimately, whether it is me or anybody else, we have to adhere to what the High Command says. Tomorrow, if the party says, 'Priyank, you've had a great stint in the Cabinet; it's time for you to step down and do party work,' we all have to adhere to it. It is applicable to me and to anybody else," he said.
Kharge's remarks come amid continuing political exchanges between the Congress and the BJP over Parliament proceedings, Centre-state relations and the sharing of river waters. The Cauvery dispute has once again become a political flashpoint after discussions in the Tamil Nadu Assembly over Karnataka's plans to utilise surplus water, with both states maintaining that they are acting in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions and the Cauvery Water Management Authority's framework.
The BJP had not responded to Kharge's remarks at the time of publication.
(With inputs from ANI)