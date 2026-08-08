Bengaluru corporations to crack whip on departments not clearing waste

BENGALURU: As the Freedom from Waste campaign gathers momentum across the city, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday directed the commissioners of the five city corporations to issue notices to government departments that fail to undertake cleanliness and waste clearance activities.

Addressing a virtual review meeting on the campaign, the minister said all government offices in the city must mandatorily clear waste from their premises and surrounding areas. “The campaign has been progressing successfully and gathering momentum with each passing day. Between August 1 and August 6, 10,056 tonnes of construction & demolition (C&D) waste have been cleared from 453 public locations across the city,” he said.

He also directed officials to compile details of cleanliness drives undertaken by government departments and ensure that citizens are made aware of the progress achieved under the campaign. “Any issues, however minor, should be resolved promptly through better coordination among departments,” he said.

The minister directed officials to ensure that waste disposal at designated quarry sites is not disrupted during the monsoon. Construction and demolition debris must be disposed of only at government-designated locations. He also instructed officials to take preventive measures to ensure that cleaned locations are not used again for illegal dumping.