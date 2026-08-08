Bidadi township plan ‘unconstitutional’, GBDA ‘unlawful’: Justice Gopala Gowda panel

BENGALURU: Retired Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopala Gowda’s jury report on the Bidadi Township states that the state government’s decision to form the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) and plan to execute the township through this is ‘unconstitutional’.

As per the report, GBDA, which was entrusted with an integrated township, cannot be considered an Authority constituted under Section 3 of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Act. The report stressed that for land acquisition, the area should be under “urban area” within the meaning of Section 2(s) of the KUDA Act, and lands being proposed for acquisition of the project are under Gram Panchayat limits.

The report also highlights that land identified for acquisition is fertile irrigated land. There is animal husbandry and milk production, sericulture, horticulture and vegetable cultivation on this land. All these are part of the social and environmental impact, and this stands ignored.

The report, released by social activist SR Hiremath, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha general secretary Yashvantha T, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha representative Badagalpura Nagendra, social activist Noor Sridhar and farmers from Bidadi in Bengaluru on Friday, states that the GBDA is “unlawful” and has no legal foundation or backing.