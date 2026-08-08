CM Shivakumar backs caste census, reaffirms commitment to social justice

BENGALURU: KARNATAKA Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that his government conducted a socio-economic survey, and is committed to implementing it to deliver social justice. Shivakumar shared these thoughts on Friday while inaugurating the 11th National Convention of the National OBC Mahasangh at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium in Bengaluru.
“OBC reservation was provided during the time of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. This is the history of Karnataka state. Backward classes make up 52% of the population in the country. OBCs have a share in building this country through their ability, art, and knowledge. You are the builders of this nation. We are aware of your demands,” he said.
“We are moving forward on the principle of equal life and equal share for all. Our leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are committed to conducting this caste census. Through this, equal opportunities should be given to all sections of society.
Karnataka has a separate Department of Backward Classes, and funds will be provided for it. We are listening to the voice of this section. Two-thirds of the ministers in our cabinet belong to the backward classes, SCs/STs, and minorities. We are also providing reservation in local bodies.
During the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, I asked Rajiv Gandhi why this amendment was necessary. He said leaders must be prepared from the panchayat level to parliament. His desire was that people from all sections of society should become leaders. A caste census is necessary in this country, and the Union Government has initiated a door-to-door census. The gap must be reduced through a caste census,” he said.
“Under the leadership of Babarao, the National OBC Mahasangh is working for your rights without any political motive. We are bound by the ideology of the Congress, the principles of Basavanna, and the interest of the nation. You must spread the message across the country that Karnataka has a government that responds to the voice of the backward classes,” he said.