CM Shivakumar backs caste census, reaffirms commitment to social justice

BENGALURU: KARNATAKA Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that his government conducted a socio-economic survey, and is committed to implementing it to deliver social justice. Shivakumar shared these thoughts on Friday while inaugurating the 11th National Convention of the National OBC Mahasangh at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium in Bengaluru.

“OBC reservation was provided during the time of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. This is the history of Karnataka state. Backward classes make up 52% of the population in the country. OBCs have a share in building this country through their ability, art, and knowledge. You are the builders of this nation. We are aware of your demands,” he said.

“We are moving forward on the principle of equal life and equal share for all. Our leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are committed to conducting this caste census. Through this, equal opportunities should be given to all sections of society.