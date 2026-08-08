CM Shivakumar hails Karnataka-US relations, seeks stronger ties

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday praised US-Karnataka relations and emphasised the city’s growing importance as a technology and innovation hub and its deepening ties with American companies and institutions.

Speaking in the presence of US Ambassador Sergio Gor at the inauguration of the QUANTUM exhibition at Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) , the CM said Bengaluru is home to more than 1,000 US companies, 80,000 American citizens, 10,000 startups and a technology workforce of over one million.

Highlighting Karnataka’s initiatives in quantum technology, Shivakumar said sustained collaboration between governments, universities, scientists, investors, startups and established industries was essential for the development of the sector. He said Bengaluru already had a growing ecosystem of startups and global technology companies, anchored by the Karnataka Quantum Mission.

“At Hesaraghatta, the state is building India’s first Quantum City, which would serve as an ecosystem of research laboratories,” the CM said.

He sought the US Ambassador’s support in building partnerships in innovation and skilling with leading academic and innovation hubs in the United States, stating that Karnataka was developing a network of Educational, Skill and Innovation Corridors with leading ecosystems across the US. “Our objective is simple: to connect classrooms to laboratories, laboratories to startups, and startups to global markets,” he said.