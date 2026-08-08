Congress leader shot dead over financial dispute in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Former president of Mudarangadi Gram Panchayat and Congress leader David D’Souza (55) was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on Friday afternoon.

David was a resident of Mudarangadi, Udupi. He was a businessman and was also involved in contracting activities. He was an active political worker of the Congress in the region.

The incident occurred at 3.30 pm in front of St Francis Xavier Church, in Mudarangadi Gram Panchayat limits in Pilaru village, Udupi district. The attackers reportedly fired three rounds before fleeing.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said that we have collected CCTV footage and based on scientific evidence we will nab the accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that a financial dispute was the motive behind the murder. David D Souza has 14 cases registered against him.