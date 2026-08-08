Farmers, activists oppose proposed AI data centres in Karnataka, seek halt to projects

TUMAKURU: Members of the Gandhi Ashram and School of Natural Farming, at Doddahosuru, who were opposing the proposed establishment of data centres, held a padayatra here on Friday and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, Subha Kalyan. The movement was led by agriculture scientist Dr Manjunath.

The three-day satyagraha concluded with experts urging wider public participation in the movement against the proposed data centres. The memorandum, presented during the “Mannu–Neerina Satyagraha”, urges the Centre to halt the establishment of AI data centres, arguing that they pose serious risks to livelihoods, the environment, national security, and data sovereignty.

Expert Remmelt Ellen, at the workshop cum satyagraha explained that extraction of energy would continue, despite the needs and behaviours of humans and machines being “incompatible.”

Dev Jain, AI researcher, explained how production of cheap energy, automation and economy were intrinsically related. “These are future projections, but it is possible that human beings will be removed from the economic cycle if it continues this way.”

Farmers’ leader Badagalapura Nagendra called for a people’s movement on the lines of the CJP that successfully fought the NEET paper leak issue. He alleged that while Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks in support of farmers, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is promoting multinational companies by facilitating data centre projects. “We fought the land acquisition at Devanahalli and got the farmers’ lands denotified by the government. A similar movement should be launched unitedly against the Bidadi township project”, he suggested.