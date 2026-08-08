IISc student dies by suicide in hostel room in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was found dead in his hostel room on the institute’s campus on Thursday morning. Police said he died by suicide and have registered a case of unnatural death.

The student, identified as Rakshan, hailing from Chikkaballapura, was pursuing BTech in Mathematics and Computing and had been staying on the campus for the last two years.

According to IISc sources, the student was supposed to meet a counsellor three days ago, but did not attend the session.

The police are examining the handwritten note recovered from the student’s room and are verifying if he was under any academic stress or there were other reasons behind his death.

“The student died in the hostel inside the IISc campus. We feel sorry for the boy. He was quite good. We feel that he may have believed that he was not living up to expectations.

He was supposed to meet a counsellor three days back, but skipped it. We have a very good counselling system. We generally allow counselling facilities to students. It is compulsory. A suicide note recovered from the room has been handed over to the police,” said IISc sources.