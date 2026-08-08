Karnataka records 23% rise in adoptions in 2025-26

SHIVAMOGGA: The number of children adopted through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) in Karnataka rose by nearly 23% in 2025-26 compared with the previous year. Karnataka recorded 377 adoptions in 2025-26, up from 306 in 2024-25, an increase of 71 adoptions or about 23%.

The figures were provided by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in response to an unstarred question raised by several members in the Lok Sabha on measures being taken to make the adoption process more transparent, simplified and time-bound.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said CARA has digitised the end-to-end adoption process through the Adoption Module under the Mission Vatsalya portal. The system covers processes including referral, matching and documentation, with regular monitoring and follow-up with state governments and other stakeholders to expedite cases.

The government has also said timelines have been prescribed for stakeholders involved in the adoption process under Schedule XIV of the Adoption Regulations, 2022. However, the waiting period for prospective adoptive parents depends on the availability of children declared legally free for adoption by Child Welfare Committees, as well as the age group preferred by the parents.

Across India, 795 Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAAs) had been approved under the Mission Vatsalya scheme as of July 29, 2026, the government said. States and Union Territories have been advised to establish at least one SAA in every district. All approved SAAs are mandatorily onboarded onto the integrated CARINGS-Mission Vatsalya system, enabling the digital processing of adoption cases.

Karnataka's 377 adoptions in 2025-26 placed it among the states with a higher number of adoptions during the year. Maharashtra recorded the highest number at 792, followed by Gujarat at 547 and Tamil Nadu at 501. Odisha recorded 308 adoptions, while Telangana had 307.

The Centre said Mission Vatsalya also supports Specialised Adoption Agencies where adoptable children below six years of age are provided residential care. The scheme provides institutional and non-institutional care for children in difficult circumstances, including orphaned children.

The government has also said it conducts nationwide information, education and communication activities, along with local outreach programmes, to promote adoption and foster care. CARA conducts workshops, seminars and orientation programmes and uses print, electronic and social media to raise awareness about legal adoption procedures.