Karnataka SIR house-to-house verification deadline extended to August 17

BENGALURU: The last date for house-to-house verification as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has been revised for the second time. The last date now is August 17 instead of August 8.

The date was previously revised from July 29 to August 8. Then it was cited that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) needed more time to track electors, distribute, collect and digitize the forms.

This time it is because the number of Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) is very high in the state. It is highest in the four districts under GBA -- BBMP Central, BBMP North, BBMP South and BBMP Urban -- and detailed verification requires time.

CEO Karnataka V Anbukkumar said since the ASDDO list is long, a thorough check is required. This was done in Mumbai and Delhi earlier, and there is nothing wrong in seeking extra time for verification, he added.

Election officials said citizens, political parties and BLOs had requested for more time as three days is too short for verification. Citizens now have sufficient time to verify the ASDDO list, officials said.

According to the new schedule, the draft roll will be published on August 24 and the period for filing claims and objections is from August 24 to September 23. The final electoral roll will be published on October 27.

On August 7, the number of electors under ASDDO was 1,09,83,901 (19.81%), down from 1,10,40,534 on August 6. In the four districts of Bengaluru, the number was 48,39,933 -- 17,74,626 (44.13%) in BBMP Urban, 10,83,747 (46.64%) in BBMP North, 8,93,731 (47.29%) in BBMP Central and 10,87,829 (50.72%) in BBMP South.