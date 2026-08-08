Karnataka to introduce financial literacy in government schools from 2027

For a lofty, beautiful penthouse, a sound foundation for the building is a must. Stronger the foundation, the better it is. That is what seems to be intended by the Karnataka government while planning to introduce financial literacy in secondary and senior secondary classes in the state’s 956 public schools from the academic year 2026-27.

Although late in coming, it is a welcome step – mainly in the background of poor financial knowledge among the Indian population, a sizable section of which struggles with debts and debt-traps. According to an estimate, India faces a financial literacy gap with only 27% of Indian adults being financially literate – far below the average of 52% in advanced economies. Besides, many among the country’s Gen Z are growing up lacking in skills required for financial management and security.

As per the circular issued by the education department, the programme will see bank officials, financial advisers and faculty members from commerce and management colleges conducting sessions with the students on savings, digital payments, responsible borrowing, insurance and the fundamentals of taxation.

The students will be taught the basics in banking, savings, investments and stock markets while not only aiming to promote financial planning and money management among students, but also making them aware and alert about cyber frauds and how to keep their money safe in the future.