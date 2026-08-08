Karnataka to teach banking, investments and stock markets in 956 public schools

BENGALURU: Government school students will soon be taught the basics of banking, savings, investments and stock markets as part of a new financial literacy initiative by the state government.

To begin with, the initiative will be rolled out in all 956 Karnataka Public Schools across the state targeting high school and pre-university students. The initiative aims to promote financial planning and money management among students.

A circular issued by the Karnataka Education Department said that under the programme, bank officials, financial advisers and faculty members from Commerce and Management colleges will conduct sessions on savings, digital payments, responsible borrowing, insurance and the fundamentals of taxation.

As part of the curriculum, students will be introduced to stock market concepts such as shares, trading and investments, helping them understand the functioning of financial systems at an early age. The programme will also focus on creating awareness about financial fraud and ways to prevent it.

The circular stated that the initiative will be implemented through workshops, interactive sessions, exhibitions, experiential learning programmes and other activities.

Schools have been directed to coordinate with banks, financial institutions, chartered accountants, Entrepreneurship Development Centres and nearby colleges to organise mentoring and awareness programmes.