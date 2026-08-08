Panic in Nagarahole after hairless dhole spotted, feared to have contagious skin disease

BENGALURU: There is rising panic and concern among forest officials, veterinarians and dwellers in and around Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) after a dhole (wild dog) was sighted with an unusual skin condition during a safari in Antharsanthe Range on Wednesday.

The animal, one of a pack of four, was sighted in a deer hunt, with no fur on its skin. The other dholes in the pack did not show any signs of disease. The area where the animal was sighted is around 2km from a village.

Veterinarians working with the department said the dhole could have been infected with scabies (also called sarcoptic mange or itchy skin) or demodicosis (skin disease caused by overgrowth of demodex mites living in hair follicles of dogs) or hypodermitis or a fungal infection or even canine distemper (viral disease caused by paramyxovirus).

“All these are contagious and could turn fatal. They infect felines and canines. Since dholes wander long distances, there is a possibility that it could have contracted it from dogs in nearby villages. So before it spreads to other animals or any conclusions are drawn, we are tracking the animal to sedate and capture it.

The animal will be tested in detail for all viral and fungal infections before the final decision is taken -- either to treat and release the animal or put it to sleep,” explained a veterinarian working with the forest department.

After the dhole is captured, a close watch will be kept on the entire pack to check for any signs, veterinarians said, adding that this is the first time such an incident is being reported in this forest patch.