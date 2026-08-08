Panic in Nagarahole after hairless dhole spotted, feared to have contagious skin disease

BENGALURU: There is rising panic and concern among forest officials, veterinarians and dwellers in and around Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) after a dhole (wild dog) was sighted with an unusual skin condition during a safari in Antharsanthe Range on Wednesday.
The animal, one of a pack of four, was sighted in a deer hunt, with no fur on its skin. The other dholes in the pack did not show any signs of disease. The area where the animal was sighted is around 2km from a village.
Veterinarians working with the department said the dhole could have been infected with scabies (also called sarcoptic mange or itchy skin) or demodicosis (skin disease caused by overgrowth of demodex mites living in hair follicles of dogs) or hypodermitis or a fungal infection or even canine distemper (viral disease caused by paramyxovirus).
“All these are contagious and could turn fatal. They infect felines and canines. Since dholes wander long distances, there is a possibility that it could have contracted it from dogs in nearby villages. So before it spreads to other animals or any conclusions are drawn, we are tracking the animal to sedate and capture it.
The animal will be tested in detail for all viral and fungal infections before the final decision is taken -- either to treat and release the animal or put it to sleep,” explained a veterinarian working with the forest department.
After the dhole is captured, a close watch will be kept on the entire pack to check for any signs, veterinarians said, adding that this is the first time such an incident is being reported in this forest patch.
So far there were cases of foot and mouth disease. A close watch was also kept on animals after canine distemper was reported in Madhya Pradesh where more than eight tigers had died.
Foresters have informed the animal husbandry department to check on all felines and canines in villages around forests for vaccination, booster doses and any ailments. Veterinarians in Kodagu, Mysuru and other districts and villages around the forest are also keeping a close watch on animals for any signs.
Forest dwellers have been told not to have dogs and cats as pets. If they do, they should ensure the animals are thoroughly vaccinated and injected with boosters. The dog squad of the forest department is also being closely monitored by their keepers and experts as they are housed inside the forest.
A forest official said the disease does not spread to humans, but is contagious among animals, and if not addressed at the right time it can impact the population. The rate of spread of the infection depends on the organs it affects and intensity of the infection. A close watch and thorough investigation is immediately needed, the official added.