Portfolio delay sparks fears of fresh discontent within Congress in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With less than a week to go for the commencement of the monsoon session of the legislature, the ruling Congress finds itself staring down a familiar problem — and possibly the start of a new one.

Sources in the party say the failure to finalise portfolio allocations has become a fresh source of anxiety at the top. The party, already contending with one wave of internal discontent, now faces the prospect of a second: once departments are finally handed out, ministers who feel short-changed with lesser or unwanted portfolios are expected to make their displeasure known.

While AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and KPCC president BK Hariprasad have gone around “fire fighting” the first round of discontent, the concern now is what to do about this fresh problem. It is no secret that most of the prime portfolios have already been taken in the first round, leaving only what insiders call the “unwanted portfolios” still to be assigned.

A former senior minister who has held charge of Kannada and Culture, Cooperation, Forest, and Primary Education, among other departments, in previous Congress governments, offered a more philosophical take.

“Ministers who look at the portfolios from the point of view of budgetary allocations could end up disheartened,” the Congress leader told TNIE, adding, “I for one never bothered about portfolios but just did the best of what I got. And every portfolio is good when one looks at what one can do to serve the people.”