Rahul Gandhi steps in to pacify disgruntled Karnataka Congress MLA M Krishnappa

BENGALURU: The Congress state leadership, led by state unit chief BK Hariprasad and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, appears to have, to some extent, pacified the disgruntled legislators who were denied cabinet berths. But it looks like the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is being forced to deal with Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, who has made it clear that he is unwilling to accept anything less than a ministerial post.
Supporters of Krishnappa and his son and Govindraj Nagar MLA Priya Krishna have been protesting after the duo was denied a place in the Shivakumar cabinet. According to Congress sources, Priya Krishna was in New Delhi to meet Rahul and, in all probability, his father is likely to be inducted into the cabinet.
“Politics is a game of possibilities. Nobody knows what will happen,” remarked KPCC president BK Hariprasad, who met Krishnappa in Bengaluru on Friday. Hariprasad confirmed that Krishnappa’s “pain” has been conveyed to Rahul and the latter will speak to the former soon. Shivakumar had earlier sent ministers HC Balakrishna and N Cheluvarayaswamy, both Vokkaligas, to pacify Krishnappa.
AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, while reaching out to the upset MLAs, also met Krishnappa on Wednesday. Shivakumar, too, was present at the meeting. “Krishnappa, a five-time MLA, is an influential leader in Bengaluru and the Congress leadership does not want to ignore him ahead of the crucial polls to the Greater Bengaluru Authority,” said a political analyst. Krishnappa hails from the influential Vokkaliga community.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge echoed Hariprasad. “We need Krishnappa sir’s experience as well as Priya Krishna’s youthful energy. Not only them... but we need hundreds of them to join hands together... only then can we build the party,” Priyank told reporters.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar is also likely to visit Delhi on Saturday to discuss political developments in the party after the cabinet expansion and to conduct a “minor surgery” by dropping ministers to placate unhappy legislators, sources said.
Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna, also a Vokkaliga, may have to sacrifice his ministerial post to help the Congress douse the fire for the smooth sailing of the State Government, sources said.
Meanwhile, the allotment of portfolios to the newly appointed ministers is likely to be completed before the commencement of the monsoon session of the legislature on August 13.
“When the Chief Minister is our man, why should I ask for a portfolio?... What should I do with it? What is paramount for me is the work I do in my constituency and my district. Even with sleepy eyes, I will go and get the necessary work done (by the CM),” Balakrishna said, hinting that he is ready for any consequence.
It remains to be seen whether the Congress high command will drop some ministers to make room for disgruntled legislators, ensuring adequate representation for different castes, communities and regions.
The leadership will also have to address the lack of women’s representation, as the cabinet currently has no woman minister and one berth is still vacant.
Ready to resign if top brass asks me to: Priyank
Home Minister Priyank Kharge said he is ready to resign as a minister if the Congress high command asks him to and will work for the party. “There are close to 140 Congress MLAs in Karnataka and 33 ministerial posts. Satisfying everyone is a difficult job.
Even though there are challenges in ensuring social justice and regional representation, party leadership has made an honest effort,” Priyank Kharge told reporters, adding that he will always abide by the decision of the high command.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Vijayapura, minister BZ Zameer Ahmed also said he is ready to quit the cabinet and work for the party.
Later, in Chitradurga, he said the recent cabinet expansion was based on the findings of an internal survey, which suggested that giving cabinet berths to leaders with a strong influence in their respective communities would benefit the party.
CM answers political questions with sarcasm
CM DK Shivakumar on Friday responded with a pinch of sarcasm to a series of questions on the issues related to the recent cabinet expansion and political developments, brushing aside concerns over internal discontent and portfolio allocation delays.
When asked about Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa seeking a ministerial berth, Shivakumar said, “There is nothing wrong, everyone asks.”
On reports that he had called Chintamani MLA MC Sudhakar and other leaders to his office to pacify them, he denied any unrest, stating, “No one is upset. There are some senior leaders. They will have to be given responsibility. We will sort everything out.”
Responding to a question on when the possibility of the cabinet having women ministers, he said, “They will be sworn in after informing you (media).”
When asked about speculation of a “minor surgery” in the cabinet, Shivakumar retorted, “We thought the media should have a surgery”.
On delays in portfolio allocation, he drew comparisons with previous governments, saying, “How long did Yediyurappa run the government alone? How long did the government run in Delhi?”
To a question on whether bringing the party back to power in 2028 was the agenda, he countered, “Everyone has agreed, have you (the media) agreed?”
Not resigning, want portfolio changed: Muniyappa
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister KH Muniyappa on Friday has dismissed reports claiming that he will resign from the cabinet and pave the way for his daughter, KGF MLA, Roopakala Shashidhar, to become a minister.
In a statement, Muniyappa’s office said the senior Congress leader remains committed to the party and has served it loyally for over five decades. It highlighted his political career, including seven consecutive terms as MP from the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency and three terms as a Union Minister.
The statement clarified that Muniyappa has only sought a change of portfolio from the Congress high command, requesting charge of the Social Welfare Department to further work for the welfare of Scheduled Castes.
He expressed confidence that the leadership would respond positively noting that LoP in LS Rahul Gandhi has assured him in the recent past during his visit to Bengaluru.
Don’t know why name was removed: Mankal Vaidya
Former minister Mankal S Vaidya said people would decide for themselves which leaders or regions had been treated unfairly during the recent cabinet expansion.
Speaking to reporters atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Friday, Vaidya said his name was dropped from the list of ministers at the last moment. “I do not know why my name was removed at the last minute. Perhaps they felt they did not need me.
I served as a minister for three years and discharged my responsibilities without earning a bad name, which gives me satisfaction. Around 10am, the CM called and informed me that my name was on the list. Around 11 am, he called again and said my name had been removed.
I do not know what happened,” the former minister said.