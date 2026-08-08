Rahul Gandhi steps in to pacify disgruntled Karnataka Congress MLA M Krishnappa

BENGALURU: The Congress state leadership, led by state unit chief BK Hariprasad and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, appears to have, to some extent, pacified the disgruntled legislators who were denied cabinet berths. But it looks like the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is being forced to deal with Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, who has made it clear that he is unwilling to accept anything less than a ministerial post.

Supporters of Krishnappa and his son and Govindraj Nagar MLA Priya Krishna have been protesting after the duo was denied a place in the Shivakumar cabinet. According to Congress sources, Priya Krishna was in New Delhi to meet Rahul and, in all probability, his father is likely to be inducted into the cabinet.

“Politics is a game of possibilities. Nobody knows what will happen,” remarked KPCC president BK Hariprasad, who met Krishnappa in Bengaluru on Friday. Hariprasad confirmed that Krishnappa’s “pain” has been conveyed to Rahul and the latter will speak to the former soon. Shivakumar had earlier sent ministers HC Balakrishna and N Cheluvarayaswamy, both Vokkaligas, to pacify Krishnappa.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, while reaching out to the upset MLAs, also met Krishnappa on Wednesday. Shivakumar, too, was present at the meeting. “Krishnappa, a five-time MLA, is an influential leader in Bengaluru and the Congress leadership does not want to ignore him ahead of the crucial polls to the Greater Bengaluru Authority,” said a political analyst. Krishnappa hails from the influential Vokkaliga community.