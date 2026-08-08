Skeletal remains of a 56-year-old woman found in bathroom in Bengaluru residence; probe underway

BENGALURU: The skeletal remains of a 56-year-old woman were found in the bathroom of her duplex house located at Havanur Layout near T Dasarahalli in Bagalagunte limits. The deceased has been identified as Dakshayani Umesh.

The woman was staying alone following the death of her husband in 2017, and her only son about five years back.

She hails from Savadatti taluk in Belagavi district. The skeletal remains are suspected to be about a year old. It was found on Friday night around 8 pm.

Neighbours found the house open on Thursday night. Suspecting theft, they informed the police.

Police sent the skeletal remains to FSL for further examination. They also contacted her brother Mahesh Basappa and informed him about the incident.

Basappa has told the police that his sister developed mental health issues following the death of her son and that she was being treated at hospitals in Bengaluru and Shivamogga.

The victim is said to have been diagnosed with schizophrenia. She was also under treatment at a rehabilitation centre for nearly four months. The police suspect the woman could have died due to illness as there was nobody to take care of her.

Possibility of foul play will be ascertained based on the findings in the scientific tests by the FSL.

The Bagalagunte police have registered a case of unnatural death, and investigation is underway.