31-year-old techie goes missing while trekking at Karnataka's Shivagange Hills

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old software professional who went trekking at Karnataka's Shivagange Hills has been missing for the past two days, prompting the forest department, police and SDRF to launch a search operation.

The teams are searching for Advaith Upadhyey, a resident of Mythri Layout in Bengaluru, who hails from Indore and has been working in the city for the past four years.

On Sunday evening, with the help of drone cameras, the teams found his shoulder bag and sweater at Shanatala point, a suicide point, a prohibited location at Shivagange hills. All the search teams have now been shifted to the surrounding areas to search for any signs of Upadhyey.

According to preliminary information with the police and the forest department, Upadhyey had reached the base of Shivagange hill at 6.45 am on Friday. The CCTV footage in the area also confirmed his arrival. However, the footage did not show him leaving the location on Friday or Saturday.

“Investigation showed that he had made a video call to his fiancée from Valkala teertha point, a location where there is a signal, en route the hill top at around 8.30 am. He had also shared a photo of the location. His phone was not traceable since 1 pm, and from 5 pm his phone was reported to have been switched off,” said an investigating official from the forest department.

The police officials said a missing complaint was registered by his fiancée in Kadugodi police station on Friday evening, and a search for him at Shivagange hills was launched Saturday morning.