CM Shivakumar likely in Delhi today, to seek brass’ intervention to solve crisis

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to visit New Delhi on Sunday evening to seek the intervention of the party high command in resolving the issues of unrest over the recent Karnataka cabinet expansion and the delay in allocating portfolios. Sources in the CMO, however, have not confirmed Shivakumar’s planned visit to Delhi. If his visit is deferred, then the allocation of portfolios is also likely to be delayed further.

On August 3, 19 MLAs took the oath as ministers in the first expansion of the Shivakumar cabinet.

Ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature starting on August 13, Shivakumar wants these issues to be resolved at the earliest to ensure that the opposition BJP and JDS do not corner the ruling party. The Congress top brass has to address three major issues—filling the vacant cabinet berth to give representation to women, placating Vijayanagara MLA M Krishnappa, and accommodating Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Shivannanavar, a Kuruba leader, whose candidature was pushed by former CM Siddaramaiah.

Krishnappa’s son Priya Krishna, who represents Govindraja Nagar in the Assembly, is camping in New Delhi. He met AICC president and LoP in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and is awaiting appointment to meet LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, informed sources told The New Sunday Express.

Following the advice of AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Shivakumar, who held a discussion with Siddaramaiah on Friday evening, is likely to meet AICC general secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala in Delhi. “Ways to resolve the issues will be chalked out. It is to be seen whether Rahul Gandhi intervenes if there is a need to replace one or two ministers with those who are sulking,” a party insider said.