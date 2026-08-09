Eshwarappa signals return to BJP, says party is his ‘mother’

SHIVAMOGGA: Former DCM in the BJP government and leader of Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga KS Eshwarappa on Saturday said BJP is his mother party and discussions are on to take him back again into the party fold. He said he will join BJP only if all the confusion within the party is rectified. During his time away from BJP since April 22, 2024, he never thought of joining any other party, he added.

He said talks are on for his re-inclusion into the party, but he has placed some demands, which are not conditions. “I am ready to join the party without any terms. But some rectifications need to be made in the interest of organising and strengthening the party. It is very good if this happens,” he opined.

He said there has been no development in the state under the present Congress government. Even two months after the new chief minister assumed office, the cabinet expansion is still not over, he added.