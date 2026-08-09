Expired sauces, beverages seized in food safety drive in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department continued its special inspection drive at food storage and distribution facilities across Bengaluru Urban district and all Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) zones on Saturday, targeting establishments supplying food products, mutton and fish to hotels and catering businesses.

The drive was undertaken by the Food Safety Wing under the guidance of Health Minister U T Khader. As many as 30 teams comprising Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers were deployed across various parts of the city to inspect storage facilities and verify compliance with food safety and quality standards under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Rules, 2011. As part of the drive, officials inspected the food storage and distribution centres of Coldman Logistics Private Limited and Radhakrishna Foodland Limited, which supply food products to several reputed hotel establishments in Bengaluru.

During the inspections, officials said they found approximately 70 kg of soy sauce and various other sauces nearing their expiry dates. The products were seized and confiscated by the department. Officials also seized and confiscated around 10 litres of beverages, including strawberry-flavoured beverages and other drinks nearing expiry.

Apart from the seizures, officials collected five meat samples and 13 other food samples from the facilities and sent them for laboratory analysis to assess their safety and quality. The department said the inspections aimed to ensure that food storage facilities follow prescribed safety and quality measures and that food supplied to hotels and other establishments is fit for consumption.

Appropriate legal action will be initiated against food business operators found violating food safety and quality requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Rules, 2011, the department said.