Karnataka Cabinet fiasco pushes Congress into a tailspin

Little over two months after the Congress central leaders patted themselves on their own backs for effecting a smooth leadership change in Karnataka, the party now faces intense internal turmoil after the cabinet expansion. Strategic miscalculations have left many of its lawmakers discontented, forcing the party to consider corrective measures. The party has landed itself in such a predicament that any quick-fix solution could be worse than the problem.

The party’s top leadership deliberated on the ministry expansion for long, and held several rounds of consultations with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah. Perhaps, after sifting through several lists, it was decided to induct 20 legislators into the ministry. However, only 19 took oath. The plan to induct new faces appears to be in sync with party leader Rahul Gandhi’s broader roadmap of a transition within the party.

The plan and its execution seemed wobbly from the start. The list was changed hours before the oath-taking ceremony. Despite Congress’s claims of rolling out the guarantee schemes in the state to empower women and its stand on the women’s reservation issue, Shivakumar’s cabinet is without a woman minister.

Many districts are without representation. Even North Karnataka legislators from the Kuruba and minority communities have been left out. Two ministers from the Kuruba community are from South Karnataka. Of the four ministers from the minority community — three Muslims and one Christian — three are from Bengaluru City and one from coastal Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah’s conspicuous absence at the ministers’ oath-taking ceremony at Lok Bhavan exposed the fault lines in the party. It also gave a subtle yet clear indication of how the Congress’s internal politics is likely to play out in the days ahead.