KPTCL to commercialise dark fibre, to generate Rs 130 crore

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is now working to commercialise its existing optical fibre network to private internet and data service providers to generate additional revenue.

KPTCL managing director, Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar, said there is an existing 6,119 km of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) fibre network. This runs parallel to the existing electricity network. Earlier, this OPGW was used only for internal communication, which was mostly limited to information on power supply. There is an existing well-laid network, which should be utilised instead of relaying or adding new ones, he said. The initiative is expected to generate substantial long-term revenue for the corporation while supporting the expansion of Karnataka’s digital connectivity ecosystem.

KPTCL will retain 12 out of its 24 optical fibre pairs for its captive grid communication requirements and lease the remaining 12 fibre pairs to licensed telecom service providers, data network companies and other authorised service providers. The agencies will be responsible for marketing and leasing the dark fibre, onboarding customers, operating and maintaining the entire OPGW network, billing, revenue collection and ensuring service quality throughout the contract period, officials said.

The agreement will provide KPTCL with a fixed annual fee in addition to revenue-sharing benefits, creating a sustainable long-term revenue model. The initiative is also aimed at being a major step in integrating Karnataka’s power transmission. It will provide reliable, high-speed fibre connectivity to support telecom networks, data centres, 5G infrastructure, cloud services, future digital communication systems.

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