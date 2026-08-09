Minister HD Kumaraswamy urges government to take over NICE project, asks motorists not to pay toll

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday urged the State Government to immediately take over the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project by NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise) and stop all toll collection on the stretch. He also urged motorists not to pay the toll.

The JDS state president termed the NICE and proposed Bidadi Township projects as two faces of the same coin and said that both issues will be raised in the upcoming monsoon session of the legislature. “The State Government must wake up to the serious observations made by the high court on the NICE project.

The court pointed to serious irregularities in the implementation of the project and questioned the manner in which the toll is being collected. NICE must immediately stop collecting the toll,” he said. “If the government fails to act, people will have to take up the issue themselves,” he said. Giving the government a two-week deadline to stop toll collection, he said JDS will launch an agitation if nothing is done by then.

“The high court observed that ‘the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project appears to be one of the biggest scams in the state’ and stated that the matter is appropriate for an independent investigation by a team of experts into allegations of fraud and other offences, along with a forensic audit of the project accounts,” he said referring to the HC judgment of July 29. He questioned the State Government’s silence despite the court’s observations. “The government is expected to protect the interests of the people. Why is it quiet while a private company is allegedly exploiting the public?” he asked.

“Vested interests have benefited from land acquired in the name of the NICE project. Over 20,000 acres have been accumulated and kept as a land bank,” he said.