Minister Satish Jarkiholi downplays DCM buzz, says Delhi visit was routine

BELAGAVI: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi played down speculation surrounding his recent Delhi visit and the possibility of his elevation as Deputy Chief Minister, saying there was nothing special about the visit and that no discussion had taken place on the DCM post so far.

Satish said it was a routine visit and should not be given any political significance. “There is no discussion about the Deputy Chief Minister’s post at present. If an opportunity arises in the future, we will discuss it,” he said.

On the allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, Satish said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was expected to take up the exercise either on Saturday or Sunday.

Expressing confidence that there would be no major hurdles in portfolio allocation, he said the expanded Cabinet had several experienced ministers and there should not be any problem in assigning departments.

On the possibility of another reshuffle of the cabinet, Satish said he had no information about any such move.

On reports of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah insisting on giving representation to a Kuruba leader from North Karnataka, Satish acknowledged that there was some confusion but expressed confidence that the party leadership would resolve it.

Satish also strongly favoured women’s representation in the cabinet, saying at least one woman should be inducted.

Reacting to allegations that Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had been threatened and forced to resign, Satish rejected the charge, saying that Horatti had resigned on his own.