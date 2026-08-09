SIR triggers rush for residence certificates amid fears of voter deletions in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls gathers pace, thousands of citizens are scrambling to obtain Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs), amid growing fears that large-scale voter deletions could disenfranchise eligible electors. But even as the state government urges people to secure the document, applicants are running into persistent technical glitches on the very portals meant to process their requests.

The surge in applications comes against the backdrop of an increasingly bitter political battle over SIR.

Opposition parties and civil society groups have warned that the scale of deletions could significantly alter the state’s electoral landscape.

A civic forum has estimated that as many as 1 crore voters could eventually disappear from the final electoral rolls if the present trend continues.The Congress has cited official SIR data showing that of Karnataka’s 5.54 crore voters mapped before the exercise began on June 30, more than 84 lakh have already been classified under categories such as Absent,Shifted, Dead,Duplicate or Others during Booth Level Officer(BLO) verification.The largest category comprises voters marked as permanently shifted, raising concerns that many genuine electors could face deletion unless they successfully establish their residence.

Congress leaders warn that extensive voter deletions have influenced electoral outcomes in previous exercises elsewhere.They contend that the current SIR, unless implemented with greater safeguards, could have similar political consequences in Karnataka.

The State Government has positioned the Permanent Residence Certificate as a safeguard against such exclusions. Applications can be filed online through Seva Sindhu or offline at Nadakacheri centres, ith tahsildars and deputy tahsildars authorised to issue the certificates. Thousands of facilitation centres have also been established.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has personally appealed to citizens to obtain the certificate, describing the right to vote as inseparable from the right to access government welfare and services. The Congress has aggressively campaigned for the document.