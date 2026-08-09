Udupi shuts 109 illegal homestays, 21 resorts during raid on sewage treatment violation

BANGALURU: A total of 109 homestays and 21 resorts were shut down in Udupi district after they were found to be operating illegally during surprise inspections conducted to check unauthorised tourism establishments and the discharge of effluents and sewage into the sea.

The inspections were carried out following a suo motu proceeding initiated by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa.

The case was presented before Veerappa through a joint statement by the Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Director of Tourism, Executive Engineer of MESCOM, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Executive Officer of Udupi Taluk Panchayat.

After recording the statement, the Upa Lokayukta directed the officials to comply with the guidelines issued by the state government on April 29, 2026, and the circular dated April 27, 2026, regarding upgraded protocols for the operation, safety and security of homestays and Bed and Breakfast establishments.

Officials also stated that 227 homestays and 42 resorts had obtained licences from the competent authorities to operate.

While registering the suo motu complaints, Veerappa also expressed concern over the discharge of improperly treated sewage from the City Municipal Council and untreated sewage into the ocean.