31-yr-old dies during Nandi Hills marathon

CHIKBALLAPUR: A marathoner, who hailed from Punjab and was working in Bengaluru, died while taking part in the Monsoon Marathon at Nandi Hills on Sunday. The deceased, Aman Deep Singh Jagde (31), was running the half-marathon, which is 21.2 km, when he developed chest pain. The ambulance stationed at the venue rushed to his help, provided him first-aid and shifted him to a hospital. But he died after failing to respond to treatment.

Jagde, who was working in a private company at Manyata Tech Park, ran marathons regularly. He had got married just two years ago, sources said. His body was sent to the district hospital where a postmortem was conducted. The Nandi Giridham police have registered an unnatural death case.

The marathon had been organised by the Youth Services and Sports Department and District Administration, along with Divya Sree Developers.