DKS: Lone cabinet vacancy definitely for woman

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the lone vacancy in the cabinet will definitely be given to a woman, but there is no urgency to fill the vacancy. There is no pressure either to allocate portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, he added.

After meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge late in the evening at the latter’s residence, Shivakumar told reporters that the high command will be apprised of the developments and the next course of action. “There is no urgency. There is only one vacancy left in the cabinet, which is for the women’s quota,” he said.

On portfolio allocation, he said the remaining ministries will be distributed, but did not clarify when, though the joint legislature session is beginning on August 13. “Leave it to us, we will allocate portfolios. I will only reply to opposition parties in the session against queries pertaining to portfolios,” he asserted.