India’s e20 push: Can we afford the water cost?

BENGALURU: Ethanol is being presented as one of India’s key solutions to reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels. With E20 petrol becoming the norm, the country’s demand for ethanol is expected to remain high. But there is another question that needs to be asked alongside the climate and energy-security benefits: How sustainable is the water footprint of producing ethanol?

Sugarcane is one of India’s major feedstocks for ethanol. According to NITI Aayog’s ethanol roadmap, the total water footprint of sugarcane-based ethanol is 3,000 litres of water for 1 litre of ethanol. Much of this water is not used inside the ethanol factory — it is associated with growing the sugarcane itself.

That becomes particularly important in India, where agriculture already places enormous pressure on freshwater resources. Take Karnataka as an example. The state is India’s third-largest sugarcane producer, after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. In 2024–25, Karnataka produced about 48.06 million tonnes of sugarcane, accounting for roughly 10.6% of India’s total production. UP produced 220.8 million tonnes and Maharashtra 109.97 million tonnes.

At the same time, Karnataka’s groundwater situation is far from uniform. The latest groundwater assessment report on dynamic groundwater resources of Karnataka in 2024 found that the state was extracting about 11.55 billion cubic metres (BCM) of groundwater a year, equivalent to 68.44 per cent of its annual extractable groundwater resource. Of the state’s 237 groundwater assessment units, 45 — nearly 19 per cent — were classified as over-exploited, another 15 as critical and 33 as semi-critical.

The latest 2025 assessment is even more revealing at the district level. Five districts — Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural and Chitradurga — were classified as over-exploited, while Tumakuru and Bengaluru South were classified as critical. Bagalkot, Belagavi, Davanagere, Gadag, Vijayanagar and Chamarajanagar were classified as semi-critical.