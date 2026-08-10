Is ethanol the villain? Experts say the key is maintenance

BENGALURU: As E20 petrol becomes the standard fuel across India, concerns continue to grow among owners of older cars and two-wheelers, particularly vehicles manufactured before 2023. Social media posts warning of engine failures and costly repairs have added to the confusion, but mechanical engineers from leading automotive companies who spoke to TNIE said the reality is far more nuanced.

According to the engineers, E20 fuel does not automatically damage engines. Instead, they said, higher ethanol content can expose weaknesses in ageing fuel systems, especially in vehicles that have not been maintained properly.

“E20 is different from the petrol many older vehicles were originally designed to use, but different does not mean destructive,” one engineer said. “The condition of the vehicle is often a bigger factor than the fuel itself.”

E20 is a blend of petrol containing up to 20 per cent ethanol. The government has promoted ethanol blending to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, improve energy security and support domestic biofuel production.

The engineers explained that ethanol has properties that make it behave differently from conventional petrol. It is a good solvent, meaning it can dissolve deposits that have built up inside fuel tanks and fuel lines over many years due to poor maintenance. While this cleaning action is not harmful by itself, the loosened deposits can travel through the fuel system and clog carburettor jets in older vehicles.