Karnataka CEO: 100% digitisation of SIR forms complete

BENGALURU: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Sunday recorded 100% digitisation of enumeration forms as a part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
The total number of electors in the state is 5,54,32,314. Of this, 1,09,13,776 (19.69%) electors were marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO), while the forms of the remaining 4,45,18,538 were signed by electors and received by the Booth Level Officers.
Of the total ASDDO, 15,65,838 (2.82%) electors were listed under untraceable/ absent, 65,85,791 (11.88%) under permanently shifted, 16,35,759 (2.95%) as dead, 6,92,272 (1.26%) as duplicate/already enrolled and 4,27,119 (0.77%) as others or not willing to sign the forms.
The data also showed that 33,61,876 (6.06%) electors were recorded under no mapping category, 1,76,68,045 (31.87%) under self-mapped and 2,34,54,791 (42.31%) under progeny mapping categories.
7,05,062 electors had submitted their enumeration forms. Of this, 9,000 forms were yet to be verified by the BLOs. 3,95,781 electors had filled Form-6 and submitted it to the election officials, and 8,37,514 had filled Form-8 for corrections.
CEO of the Karnataka office said all those who have not signed their forms and submitted them to the BLOs will not be included in the electoral rolls; this will include absent/ untraceable and permanently shifted. Also, those who have not been able to share their last SIR data and are listed under no mapping will be sent a notice at a later stage.
Electors have time till August 17 to verify the ASDDO listed and uploaded on the Election Commission website.