Karnataka CEO: 100% digitisation of SIR forms complete

BENGALURU: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Sunday recorded 100% digitisation of enumeration forms as a part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The total number of electors in the state is 5,54,32,314. Of this, 1,09,13,776 (19.69%) electors were marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO), while the forms of the remaining 4,45,18,538 were signed by electors and received by the Booth Level Officers.

Of the total ASDDO, 15,65,838 (2.82%) electors were listed under untraceable/ absent, 65,85,791 (11.88%) under permanently shifted, 16,35,759 (2.95%) as dead, 6,92,272 (1.26%) as duplicate/already enrolled and 4,27,119 (0.77%) as others or not willing to sign the forms.