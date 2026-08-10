Karnataka: Minister Nagendra violated special court bail conditions?

BENGALURU: Minister B Nagendra’s troubles appear to have resurfaced even before the allocation of portfolios, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly examining allegations that he travelled to New Delhi without obtaining prior permission from the special court dealing with cases related to people representatives, in violation of conditions imposed while granting him bail in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam case.

It is alleged that Nagendra travelled to Delhi on an IndiGo flight (6E 76034), which departed around 6.15 pm on July 15.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that Nagendra visited Delhi twice and said the minister should be removed from the cabinet. MLC Ravikumar and former minister B Sriramulu too made similar demands.

ED has also received information that he travelled to New Delhi on an IndiGo flight (No. 67840) at 1.55 pm on July 26.