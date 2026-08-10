New Karnataka ministers intensify lobbying to bag plum portfolios

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister D K Shivakumar holding talks with the Congress High Command in New Delhi to resolve the crisis that has erupted following the recent cabinet expansion, lobbying for key portfolios has intensified. Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa and newly inducted minister Shivaraj Tangadagi are already camping in Delhi.

Amid speculation that Muniyappa could be asked to resign from the ministry to make way for his daughter and KGF MLA Rupkala Shashidhar, Muniyappa made it clear that he has no plans to quit. He is reportedly seeking the social welfare portfolio. Tangadagi is also said to be interested in the same department, though he described his Delhi visit to meet Kharge as a courtesy call after his induction into the cabinet.

Kharge loyalist and MLC Manjunath Bhandari, who was also in the race for a ministerial berth, also met the AICC president in Delhi.

Within the party, several possibilities are being discussed as part of efforts to settle the crisis. These include replacing Ron MLA G S Patil with former minister H K Patil to make the latter as Assembly Speaker, making way for M Krishnappa by dropping either N Chaluvarayaswamy or Balakrishna, replacing Basavaraj Rayareddy with Hampanagouda Badarli, paving the way for Rupkala Shashidhar by asking K H Muniyappa to step down and replacing B Nagendra with Annapurna E Tukaram.