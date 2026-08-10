Rare sculptures unearthed during Hampi excavation

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: The archaeologists engaged in excavation work near the Jain temple at Hampi have unearthed two significant sculptures, believed to represent a deity and Garuda, the mythical eagle associated with Hindu traditions.

The discoveries are expected to provide valuable clues about the religious practices, artistic traditions and cultural interactions that existed in the historic city. One of the sculptures pictures a Nagini, a female guardian figure combining human and serpent features. The other is a Garuda, depicted as an eagle-like divine figure without a head.

The Garuda sculpture measures 32 cm in width and 37 cm in length, while the Nagini figure measures 30 cm in width and 51 cm in length. The relatively well-preserved sculptures are being documented as part of the ongoing archaeological investigation around the Jain temple.

K Ramakrishna Reddy, Superintendent Archaeologist, Hampi Circle, told TNIE that the sculptures were important additions to the archaeological record of Hampi. “The excavation has brought to light sculptures representing different religious and artistic traditions. Their iconographic features and the location where they were discovered will be studied in detail to understand their association with the structures in the area,” he said.