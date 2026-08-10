Rs 19,200 to Rs 1.28 lakh penalty for owners who fail to keep vacant sites clean in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has fixed penalties ranging from Rs 19,200 to Rs 1.28 lakh for owners of vacant sites who fail to keep their plots clean and allow garbage and debris to accumulate, with the penalty amount varying according to the dimensions of the site.

After issuing warnings to site owners who do not keep their vacant plots clean and free from garbage and debris, the GBA has now issued a public notice fixing penalties based on the dimensions of vacant sites. The measure is aimed at sending a strong message to site owners to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules and GBA directives.

According to the GBA, the cost is split into three categories: the cost incurred for cleaning the vacant site, the cost of clearing the vacant site and the cost incurred for transporting waste and debris.

As per GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao's circular, action will be taken against owners of sites within the GBA limits and the cleaning costs will be recovered.

"With the aim of making Bengaluru a clean, beautiful and liveable city, the “Freedom from Waste” campaign has been launched in the month of August-2026. As per Sub-rule 18(1)(b) of the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws-2020, it is the mandatory responsibility of the owners of the sites concerned to maintain the vacant sites in the city in a clean and sanitary condition," the circular stated.

The circular further stated that the owners of vacant plots are advised to clear the waste, garbage, soil and other materials from their plots and keep the plots clean.

"The owners of all vacant plots in the city are to clean their plots by 15.08.2026 and dispose of them at the designated place (5 places) identified by the Municipal Corporation," Rao said through a circular.

As per the circular from the Chief Commissioner, a penalty of Rs 19,200 for a 20x30 site and up to Rs 1.28 lakh for larger sites has been fixed against site owners who violate the Solid Waste Management Rules.