Siddhagundha temple premises, idols vandalised in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident of vandalism at the historic Shri Siddheshwar temple, popularly known as Siddhagundha, the village deity of Nidgal in Khanapur taluk, Belagavi district, miscreants have damaged several sacred structures on the temple premises, including the Shivling, Nandi idol, tortoise and Brindavana in front of the temple.

The ancient temple is considered both a religious and tourist attraction. The incident caused particular concern as the auspicious month of Shravana is approaching, that draws a large number of devotees and the preparations for the religious activities were already under way.

Angry residents approached the Khanapur police and filed a complaint. They asked the administration to provide adequate security for the temple and prevent such incidents in the future.