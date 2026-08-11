Bar council welcomes six new additional judges of Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Bar Council chairman, Kamaraddy VD, extended a warm welcome to six new additional judges of the Karnataka High Court on Monday.

“We, the members of the legal fraternity, assure our wholehearted cooperation in discharging your duties. With good understanding and cooperation, unitedly we can serve the cause of justice and the litigant public effectively,” said Kamaraddy while welcoming the new judges who took the oath as additional judges of the High Court on Sunday.

RS Srivatsa

Born on April 19, 1976, at Chikkaballapura, he enrolled as an advocate in 1999. He practised at the High Court and Supreme Court. He represented public institutions like Hampi World Heritage Area Management, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited, etc. He was designated as a senior advocate in 2024

Hema Kulkarni

Born in a family of advocates in Kalaburagi district, she enrolled as an advocate in 1999. Practising in all fields of law, she served as panel counsel for the Government of India and the Enforcement Directorate.

Subramanya R

Born in Tumakuru district, he enrolled as an advocate in 1999. Practising in all fields of law, he served as Additional Advocate General in 2019. He is an avid reader and has a deep interest in temple architecture and agriculture

TP Vivekananda

Born in an agricultural family at Hittavalli in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district, he enrolled as an advocate in 2000. Beginning independent practice in 2011, he practised before all courts, tribunals and forums. He was appointed as amicus curiae by the High Court. He was a panel advocate for various state government bodies.