DKS, leaders finish their part, all eyes now on Rahul

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will take the final decision on a minor cabinet reshuffle to placate a few MLAs who were sulking after being dropped in the recent cabinet expansion and allotment of portfolios.

The decision will be taken soon, said party insiders.

Late on Sunday evening, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala in New Delhi. Early on Monday morning, he spoke with AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal for about one hour.

After talks with Shivakumar, the top leaders have processed the list of portfolios for the 19 new ministers, sources said. The likelihood of reshuffling of portfolios of the 13 ministers sworn along with Shivakumar on June 3 cannot be ruled out, they added.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa met Venugopal in Delhi on the reshuffle, while Malavalli MLA PM Narendraswamy, who too is eyeing the same department, met Kharge.

Asked about portfolio allocation, Shivakumar on Monday said, “I discussed it with the party high command in Delhi on Sunday evening. It will likely be resolved by this (Monday) evening.”

It is to be seen how the high command will handle dropping of one or two ministers to accommodate Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, who is adamant on a ministerial berth.

Also former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s proposal of inducting Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Shivannanavar has to be considered. When Shivakumar held talks with Siddaramaiah, the latter insisted on it. Shivakumar had conveyed that to the high command. If Siddaramaiah’s demand is not met, he may skip the monsoon session commencing from August 13, making it difficult for Shivakumar to handle the maiden session as chief minister, a source said.