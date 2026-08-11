DKS to interact with government employees on Aug 11

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will interact with government officers and employees across Karnataka through a video conference on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh in an official note said the interaction will be held at Vidhana Soudha. The officers and employees from the district, taluk and hobli levels joining through video conference.

All Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries were directed to participate in the interaction from Vidhana Soudha.

The Chief Secretary has directed all concerned officers and employees to participate compulsorily in the interaction.

Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats, Superintendents of Police and other government officers and employees have been instructed to participate from designated locations at the district, taluk and hobli levels.