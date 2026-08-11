Farmers from other parts of Karnataka want Bidadi-type aid for land acquisition

BENGALURU: With Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar offering Rs 3 crore per acre as compensation for land to be acquired for the proposed Bidadi Township project, farmers from other parts of the state have started demanding that the same yardstick be adopted for land acquisition for all future infrastructure projects.

However, government officials said that compensation for land to be acquired depends on parameters such as location and “urgency” to implement a development project.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’ on Sunday, Chief Minister Shivakumar said, “The earlier government offered Rs 25 lakh per acre as compensation.

But our government has decided to provide Rs 3 crore per acre. Also, those not keen on this compensation, will be offered 50% of the developed land.”

However, farmers are not happy with the State Government’s decision to acquire fertile land in Bidadi for the proposed AI-City project.

Kurubru Shanthakumar, farmers’ leader, said the state government had earlier stated that no fertile or agricultural land should be acquired for infrastructure projects. But now, the government is going against this decision with the proposed township project to be implemented in Bidadi’s fertile farmland. The State Government should adopt the Bidadi yardstick for compensation for land to be acquired for future development projects across the state, including Tumakuru, Anekal, Pavagada and Ballari.