JDS march stopped from entering Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The padayatra against the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT), popularly known as the Bidadi Township, intensified on Monday, a day after it was launched under the leadership of JDS youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The protest witnessed high-voltage drama after police stopped the participants from entering Bengaluru, prompting Nikhil to announce that the protesters would lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on August 18.

The participation of JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, coupled with his declaration that he would take the issue to its logical conclusion, provided a much-needed boost to the party’s campaign against the proposed township and the ruling Congress government headed by DK Shivakumar.

The 93-year-old JDS patriarch looked agile and hit back at Congress criticism of the JDS padayatra for calling it “prayaschita yatra” (penance padayatra), asserting that while age may have slowed his body, it has not weakened his mind or resolve. Gowda said that he would continue the fight for farmers’ justice and take it to its logical conclusion, even if he had to do so in a wheelchair.

Taking a swipe at Magadi MLA and minister HC Balakrishna, Gowda said, “Wait and see in the coming days who will actually have to face repentance. My body has aged, but not my mind. Even if it is in a wheelchair, I will take the struggle for farmers’ justice to its logical end. It has been three years to Congress ruling and another two years left and the people are watching its attitude. Let us wait and watch who will face the repentance — whether it is Congress or JDS,” he said.

Gowda asked CM DK Shivakumar why he was doing this project in one month after removing Siddaramaiah from the CM post.