Karnataka HC: Prosecution under PMLA, IPC not same

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by 11 accused contending that continuing proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) amounts to double jeopardy as they have already been convicted for offences under the IPC for exchange of old currency notes for new ones for a premium after demonetisation in 2016.

The court observed that the proceedings under PMLA are a prosecution of an independent statutory offence in which the petitioners have to come out clean in full-blown proceedings before the special court as prohibition under Section 300 of the CrPC extends only to a second trial for the same offence and not to a prosecution for a distinct offence under another enactment.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order dismissing the petition filed by 11 accused, challenging the proceedings initiated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under Sections 3 and 4 of PMLA.

The accused are Dilip A aka JCB Dilipa; Ananda DB aka CCTV Ananda; Rajesh DM aka Raji; Ananda aka Mysurammana Mommaga; Umesh RK aka Bonda; Channakeshava C aka Sanju; Cheluvaraju CS aka Onduvare; Mahadevaswamy DR aka Keera; Purushothma aka Purushi; Babu DG and Ramalinga aka Buka, from Mysuru and Mandya districts.

A case was registered against them for exchanging old notes for new ones, and they were convicted. They preferred an appeal against the conviction, and the same is pending before the court concerned.