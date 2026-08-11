Karnataka to boost mental health support for high school, PU students

BENGALURU: Karnataka is set to strengthen mental health support in schools and pre-university colleges with dedicated consultants to counsel students, train teachers and identify those needing early intervention. The government will appoint a Mental Health Academic Resource Person (Consultant) at all 204 Block Resource Centres (BRCs) across the state. They will also assist primary schoolchildren, if needed.

The consultants will provide counselling, conduct awareness programmes, identify students requiring support and facilitate referrals to mental health professionals wherever necessary. They will also work with teachers, parents and school wellness teams.

The circular issued by the Samagra Shikshana Department said this programme aims to address the growing mental health-related issues among students at high schools and pre-university colleges. It is also aimed at promoting these students’ emotional, mental and social well-being, and create a safe, inclusive and supportive learning environment in schools.

These consultants should have a masters degree in psychology, clinical psychology or counselling psychology with one-year experience. The selection panel will be headed by the chief executive officer and include officials from pre-university and school education departments. The appointment process should be completed on or before August 20 and their service will start from September.

Speaking to TNIE, Vasudeva Sharma NV, Executive Director, and Trustee of Child Rights Trust, welcomed the move. “Children face several social issues related to family, finances and other circumstances. These cannot be addressed only through a psychologist’s perspective. The involvement of social workers is also necessary. In rural areas, children face issues such as child labour, child marriage and even sexual abuse,” he said.